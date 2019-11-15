|
|
Shuster, Joseph W. Joseph W. Shuster, of Alexandria, VA died on November 5, 2019 in Fairfax, VA. He was born on July 29, 1924 in Greenville, PA to the Rev. and Mrs. Joseph R. Shuster, Pastor of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II as a B-24 Bomber pilot in the 15th Air Force, stationed in Italy. On November 16, 1948 he married Mary Elizabeth Sherrock of Hazleton, PA. In addition to his wife of almost 71 years, he is survived by children Cyrus, of Albuquerque NM, Jonathan of Denver CO, Matthew of Burke VA, and Lyda of Great Neck NY, and four grandchildren. A sister, Ms. Patricia Dyson of Philadelphia, preceded him in death. He earned a Bachelor's Degree at Gettysburg College and a Master's Degree in Management as an Alfred P. Sloan Fellow at MIT. His business career included labor relations work for American Airlines, Western Airlines, and Kennecott Copper Corporation. He also served as President of the Airline Industrial Relations Conference and as Managing Director of Economic Research for the National Railway Labor Conference, both in Washington, D.C. The funeral service will be on November 16, 2019. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Nov. 15, 2019