Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
Judith Ann Bowen


1945 - 2019
Judith Ann Bowen Obituary
Bowen, Judith Ann Judith Ann (nee Quier) Bowen, born 19 July, 1945, beloved wife of 50 years to Col. (RET USAR) Cotton W. S. Bowen, passed from this life on 4 August, 2019. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Heather B. and William M. Mulvihill II (Richmond, VA) and their children 1st Lt. James P. Mulvihill (Seoul, Korea) and Matthew A. Mulvihill (Newport News, VA); and her son and daughter-in-law Adam C. and Jennifer S. Bowen (Haymarket, VA) and their children Brooke K. Bowen, Meghan R. Bowen, Hailey S. Bowen and William A. Bowen. Judith started her work career as a secretary for the Air Force ROTC at Lehigh University and worked for the federal government for over 20 years upon moving to the DC area. For service information please visit, www.moserfuneralhome.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Aug. 8, 2019
