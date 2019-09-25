|
|
Allen, Judith Peters Age 84 Judith Peters Allen, 84 of Warrenton passed away September 3rd. A native of Calverton, she was born on December 8th, 1934 to the late William R. Peters and Elizabeth Miller Peters. She was the wife of John H. Getreu and then William R. Allen, both deceased. She is also predeceased by her sister Elizabeth P. Browning. She is survived by her sister Dorothy P. Campbell, four children – Renee, John, Fred and Nancy, 4 stepchildren – Bob, Jeff, Scott and Bruce, many beloved cousins, nieces and nephew. Judith graduated from both William & Mary and Wesley Theological Seminary. She was first and last a loving mother as well as a Presbyterian Minister. She served as Moderator of the National Capital Union Presbytery, Substitute Preacher, Chaplain and Advocate for the Homeless. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5th at 11am at Zoar Baptist Church in Catlett, VA. A luncheon will follow. The graveside service will be at Warrenton Cemetery at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zoar Baptist Church. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Sept. 25, 2019