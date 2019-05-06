Garland, Kenneth Warren Kenneth "Pop" Warren Garland, 83, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed peacefully at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Kenneth was born on November 26, 1935 in Wakefield, New Hampshire. At a young age, he joined the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. After retiring from the military, Kenneth began work at the University of District of Columbia for the US Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration as an airplane mechanic professor. He lived for many years in Fort Washington, MD with his lovely wife, Mildred, until they decided to retire to Myrtle Beach, SC where he would spend the last days of his life attending gun shows, driving for endless hours through the back roads of SC, and picking on Mildred! He was predeceased by his mother and father, and his step son Woodrow Bridgett. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Garland and siblings Robbie Garland and Helen Grant. He is also survived by his daughter, Yvonne Cooper (Frank), and step-children; Robert Bridgett (Phyllis), Gary Bridgett (Betty), Steve Bridgett, Darlene Renner (Don), and Ronald Bridgett (Mary), and was "Pop" to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Tupelo Bay 1800 Hwy 17 Bus Garden City, SC 29576. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to . Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary