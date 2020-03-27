|
|
Luce, Llewellyn Attsett Age 81 On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Llewellyn Attsett Luce, loving husband to Mary Lou (Gardner) Luce and father of three children, died at the age of 81. Lew was born on April 3, 1938 in Washington D.C. to Llewellyn and Mayola Luce. He had one brother, John Byrd Luce, RIP 1/5/20. Lew was raised in Washington D.C. and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1956. In 1959, he married Mary Lou Gardner and they raised three children, Carol, Patrick and Mary Elizabeth. Lew was proclaimed one of the greatest athletes ever to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was a 3 time All Metropolitan in Basketball as well as All Metropolitan in Football and Baseball. He would later go on to play with the Washington Redskins and also briefly in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was also a renowned Basketball Official at the High School and Collegiate levels. When his playing days were over, Lew became a teacher and coach for over 30 years where he touched the lives of many students and young athletes. His football coaching career began with Florida State with then assistant Bobby Bowden. He would go on to coach basketball, baseball and football at many levels. He is also known for developing Maplewood Boys club in its infancy to a powerhouse in the D.C. area. Lew and Mary Lou would later retire to Apollo Beach, Florida where they both became involved in numerous charitable and community organizations. In Apollo Beach, Lew was instantly recognized by his Green Truck, Baseball Hat and was simply referred to as "Coach". He is survived by his beautiful wife of 61 years, Mary Lou, his 3 children, 6 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Instead of sending flowers, my dad would have wanted you to donate to or just perform a simple act of kindness. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Mar. 27, 2020