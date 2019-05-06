Upton, Lois Ilaine Ms. Lois Ilaine (née Vignes) Upton, born on August 30, 1952 in Norfolk, Va., to the late Betty Lois Peresich and the late Dr. John Todd Vignes, passed away at age 66 on April 26, 2019 in Fairfax, Va. She was raised in Baton Rouge, La. and graduated from Tulane with her JD in 1987 and an LLM in Admiralty in 1988. In 1988, she moved to Fairfax, Va. After a long legal career she started Upton Law Firm in 2017, specializing in bankruptcy law. She was a proud and active member of NACBA and a fierce advocate for her clients. Ilaine is survived by her beloved husband, Christopher John Upton (m. May 31, 1980); her sons: Benjamin John Upton and his wife, Dr. Tara Dunderdale, and Nicholas Michael Upton and his fiancee, Rusheena Rush; her sisters, Lydia Vignes Waite and Jean Lorraine Vignes; and her granddaughter, Lilah Upton Dunderdale. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Joseph Upton; brother, John Valentine Vignes; grandmothers, Inez Hepler Perry and Helen White Vignes; and grandfathers, Rudolph Louis Peresich and John Valentine Vignes. Per her wishes, she received a green burial at the Cool Springs Cemetery in Berryville, Va. She was a devout Catholic and, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a Catholic charity. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary