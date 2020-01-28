|
Ellis, Lynn Marie Age 51 ELLIS Lynn Marie 51, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota daughter of Cassius M.C. Ellis, III, M.D. (d) and mother, Phyllis Hannah Ellis (d) earned her eternal wings January 21, 2020. A St. Louis Park, Minnesota native, Lynn attended Benilde St. Margaret's High School ('86). During those years, Lynn danced with the Minnesota Dance Theater and performed in the Nutcracker and Swan Lake. Lynn graduated with a B.A. in Economics from her beloved Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. As a quiet civic leader, service to community was Lynn's highest calling in Washington D.C., Minneapolis, Minnesota and Atlanta, Georgia. Lynn was an active member of The Girl Friends, Inc. and The Links Inc. located in Washington D.C., and a member of The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Lynn lived each day to the fullest. Her passion for life can be seen in a snapshot: love of people, love of beautiful places, and love of pets. Lynn will be remembered for her loving spirit, pure heart, and radiant smile. Funeral Services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church (1510 9th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001) on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. The viewing will be 2:00pm-3:00pm followed by a service at 4:00pm. Lynn will be laid to rest in Minneapolis, MN on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Lakewood Cemetery (3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408). The final viewing will take place in the Lakewood Cemetery Chapel from 11:30am-12:00pm, followed by a service at 12:00pm. Lynn is survived by her former spouse and close confidant Stephen Taylor, three adoring siblings, T. Scott Ellis, Clay Ellis and Susan Ellis; sisters-in-law Chantel Ellis and Lisa Ellis, her beloved nieces and nephews, Hannah, Leah, Charles and Nathaniel, as well as a large family and friends community. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Cassius M.C. Ellis, III, M.D. and mother, Phyllis Hannah Ellis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Spelman College. Please visit www.spelman.edu/giving then under Designation click "other" and enter in memory of Lynn Marie Ellis '90. Finally scroll down to Tribute Gift and fill in the requested information. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020