Madeo, Margarita Berta Farias Margarita (Maggie) Berta Farías Madeo, a devoted wife and mother, departed this life on May 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Hernan and Margarita Farías Soto. Maggie was born on March 13, 1958 in Santiago, Chile. She immigrated to Washington, DC in 1980. She worked at Gallaudet University for 27 years. On September 7, 1990 she married Horacio Madeo and together they raised their daughter, Camíla. Maggie was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her husband, Horacio and daughter, Camíla and cherished every moment with them. She also was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews. She had a vivacious, compassionate and loving spirit and always made people around her feel welcomed. She had a passion for cooking and hosting festivities-- even a family get together was treated as a celebration. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Maggie joins her sister, Berta in Heaven. She is survived by her husband Horacio, daughter Camíla, parents Hernan and Margarita, brothers Hernan, Juan, Pedro, and family and friends all over the world. The family will have a private viewing at Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Services and a private mass and burial. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in Washington Times on Jun. 2, 2020.