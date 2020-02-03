|
Jennings, Margie Sue Temples Age 79 Margie Sue Temples Jennings, 79, of Ooltewah, TN (formerly of Takoma Park and Silver Springs, MD) passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Margie was a graduate of Southern Adventist University in the class of 1962. She also graduated from Loma Linda University with her Master's degree and was in the process of obtaining her Doctorate at Catholic University, Washington DC. Margie worked as a nursing instructor and became the Director of the nursing department at Washington Adventist University (formerly Columbia Union College) of Takoma Park, MD. Margie later worked for 15 years as the Director of Nursing at Brooke Grove Retirement Village, Silver Springs, MD and retired from Hillhaven Assisted Living in Adelphi, MD. Margie Sue was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lorraine Temples. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jerry H. Jennings; step-children, Thomas Jennings (Theressa) of Thornburg, VA., Heidi Belcher of Kauai, HI, Melissa Rogers (Brian) of Ooltewah, TN; sisters, Ruth Stanley (Joe) of Saluda, NC. and Patsy Zerne Temples of Hendersonville, NC; nieces, Nicole Zerne Daniels (Perreaoult), Lydia Zerne, Lori Stanley Cairnes (Kenneth); nephew, Joe Stanley Jr. (Cindy). The family of Margie Sue would like to give special thanks to her loving caregiver, Linda Lockwood and the nurses with Hospice of Chattanooga. Services will be held on a later date in Saluda, NC. Memorial gifts may be given to the Southern Adventist University's Student Scholarship Fund, in memory of Margie Sue Jennings, to support nursing students. You can make your memorial gift by going online at www.southern.edu/give or by mail to Southern Adventist University – Advancement, P.O. Box 370, Collegedale, TN 37315 Visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share condolences with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, E. Brainerd Chapel. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Feb. 3, 2020