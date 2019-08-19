|
|
Shuck Mary Patricia "Pat" Age 84 On Wednesday, August 14, 2019 of Alexandria VA. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Shuck; cherished mother of Paula Ruckman, Susan Ruckman, Cindy Ruckman and Rebecca Doty; sister of Jimmy, David, Mark and Stephen Sell; grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 2. She will truly be missed by many. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellen Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Monday August 19, 2019 from 5-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the St. Louis Catholic Church 2907 Popkins Ln, Alexandria, VA, 22306, on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment at Fairfax Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Aug. 19, 2019