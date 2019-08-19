Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
2907 Popkins Ln.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia (Pat) Shuck


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Patricia (Pat) Shuck Obituary
Shuck Mary Patricia "Pat" Age 84 On Wednesday, August 14, 2019 of Alexandria VA. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Shuck; cherished mother of Paula Ruckman, Susan Ruckman, Cindy Ruckman and Rebecca Doty; sister of Jimmy, David, Mark and Stephen Sell; grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 2. She will truly be missed by many. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellen Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Monday August 19, 2019 from 5-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the St. Louis Catholic Church 2907 Popkins Ln, Alexandria, VA, 22306, on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment at Fairfax Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now