Barr, Michael Paul Age 65 Michael Paul Barr was born on June 29th, 1955 in Bethesda, Maryland to Marjorie "Marge" and Richard "Dick" Barr. A lifelong resident of Montgomery County, he graduated from Magruder High School, then attended King's College in New York and went on to earn a business degree from the University of Maryland. He was a devoted husband to his middle school sweetheart, Carol, for over 40 years. Together with Christ, they raised three wonderful children and delighted in six grandchildren. He was a faithful servant-leader and spent his life in service to Jesus and connected to Derwood Bible Church in Rockville, Maryland. Specifically, he was passionate about leading the church's College and Careers group and serving in their Awana program. The loss of Mike is felt deeply by family, friends, customers, and brothers and sisters in Christ around the area. Mike was a loyal and generous friend. He loved spending time with his family, playing softball with life-long friends, and squeezing in 18 holes on Thursday afternoons. He was always eager to help anybody with anything. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, especially when practical jokes were involved. He was a patient father and gifted teacher who was always approachable and available. He led and taught by example and had a knack for giving a timely word. He took pride in his expertise as a plumber and in volunteering his services to help those in need. He strived to run Barr Plumbing with excellence, where he faithfully worked for over 50 years. Most of all, he was a steadfast follower of Jesus. Mike is predeceased by his father, Richard Barr, mother, Marjorie Barr, and grandson, Henry "Colt" Coulter Barr. He is survived by his wife, Carol Barr, and children, Dustin Barr, and his wife Beverly and their sons Silas and Elliott, and Ryan Barr, and his wife Abigail and their children Hudson and Olivia, and Brittany Black, and her husband James, and their daughter Kira. Mike is also survived by older brother, R. Keegan Barr and family, and younger brother, Eric Barr. The family will receive guests in a socially distant manner on Friday, November 20th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Derwood Bible Church (16011 Chieftain Ave., Derwood, MD 20855). The family will also host a celebration of life service on Saturday, November 21st. Mike was a true family-man, and was excitedly awaiting the legal adoption of his granddaughter, Kira in coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward the joyful expansion of the Barr/Black family at www.gofundme.com/f/adopting-kira
. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes