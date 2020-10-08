Norval, Morgan Hayden Age 84 Morgan Hayden Norval died peacefully at his home in Alexandria, VA on September 26, 2020. Born (May 30, 1936) and raised in Buffalo, WY, after graduation from Deerfield Academy prep school he attended Colorado College. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, with his duties including Naval support in the Antarctic, and he rose to the rank of Corporal. He then earned his B Sc. from American University in 1964. He settled in the Washington, DC area, and served as National Director of the Firearms Lobby of America, becoming a nationally prominent Second Amendment advocate. In 1985 he founded the Washington-based Selous Foundation for Public Policy Research and served as its Executive Director until his death. His nine books record his expertise on the post-Cold War conflicts in Southern Africa and terrorism. An avid hockey player and fan, he was also a dedicated weightlifter in his later years and mentored younger athletes in that sport. The youngest of five children, he was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Gray and May (Morgan) Norval, his brothers PFC Richard M. Norval and Oliver Gray Norval, Jr., and his sisters, Elizabeth Gray (Norval) Karant and Vivian (Norval) Campbell. He is survived by five nieces and nephews. A graveside service in his honour is planned for the spring in his hometown of Buffalo, Wyoming. Donations can be made in his memory to the USA Weightlifting Jennifer Roy Award. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes