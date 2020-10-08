1/1
Morgan Hayden Norval
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morgan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norval, Morgan Hayden Age 84 Morgan Hayden Norval died peacefully at his home in Alexandria, VA on September 26, 2020. Born (May 30, 1936) and raised in Buffalo, WY, after graduation from Deerfield Academy prep school he attended Colorado College. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, with his duties including Naval support in the Antarctic, and he rose to the rank of Corporal. He then earned his B Sc. from American University in 1964. He settled in the Washington, DC area, and served as National Director of the Firearms Lobby of America, becoming a nationally prominent Second Amendment advocate. In 1985 he founded the Washington-based Selous Foundation for Public Policy Research and served as its Executive Director until his death. His nine books record his expertise on the post-Cold War conflicts in Southern Africa and terrorism. An avid hockey player and fan, he was also a dedicated weightlifter in his later years and mentored younger athletes in that sport. The youngest of five children, he was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Gray and May (Morgan) Norval, his brothers PFC Richard M. Norval and Oliver Gray Norval, Jr., and his sisters, Elizabeth Gray (Norval) Karant and Vivian (Norval) Campbell. He is survived by five nieces and nephews. A graveside service in his honour is planned for the spring in his hometown of Buffalo, Wyoming. Donations can be made in his memory to the USA Weightlifting Jennifer Roy Award. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Washington Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved