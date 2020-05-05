Myron Vernon Ricketts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricketts, Myron Vernon Age 87 Myron Vernon Ricketts, 87, passed away at his home in Gainesville, Virginia on April 27, 2020. He was born on October 11th, 1932 in San Diego, California, the son of Admiral Claude Vernon and Marjorie Ricketts. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy in 1955, Myron also earned post-graduate degrees from MIT, the Naval Post Graduate School and Virginia Tech. He enjoyed a highly decorated 33-year career in the Navy, retiring in 1988 with the rank of Rear Admiral. The highlight of that career was the rare and prestigious shore command of the David Taylor Research Model Basin in Carderock,Maryland. Myron is best known for his love and devotion for his family. His favorite pastimes were vintage cars, playing tennis, photography and many aspects of home improvement. One of his proudest accomplishments was designing and wiring his home in Warrenton, Virginia. Myron is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and his son Eric, wife Wendy and their children Bruce and Emma of North Carolina. His son Bruce predeceased him in 2018 and was survived by his wife Jamie and son Scott of Colorado. Services and a reception will be announced at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Online Condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Washington Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved