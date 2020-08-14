1/1
Nancy Theresa Connor
Connor, Nancy Theresa Nancy Theresa Connor (nee Santangelo) born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on October 15, 1949 to Maria (Mamie) and Anthony (Bim) Santangelo. Nancy attended Eisenhower High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. While attending IUP, she met and fell in love with Gary W. Connor and they were married at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Norristown on March 11, 1972. For Gary's work in the Air Force, they would go on to live in California, North Carolina, Alabama, North Dakota, England, and Kansas before finally settling in Herndon, Virginia. There, Nancy volunteered in the Fairfax County Public Library system before becoming an investigative supervisor at OMIPLEX International Corporation. In retirement, Nancy would volunteer at the National Air and Space Museum but loved spending time with her children and grandchildren most. Nancy passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 4. She is survived by her husband Gary (Herndon, Va.); three children, Michael, Matthew and husband Adam, and Catherine and husband Ben; four grandchildren, Declan, Fiona, Fiorella, and Giovanna, and three siblings, William (Bill), Russell, and Elena. Memorial Services will be held at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170, on Friday, August 14th from 2:00pm-5:00pm. Family will share memories at 3:30pm via live webcast at: www.adamsgreen.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Central Union Mission in Washington, D.C.: 65 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20001. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

Published in Washington Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
