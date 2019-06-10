Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Theis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Wilbur Theis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Theis, Nancy Wilbur Nancy Theis passed away May 26, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. Born in Alameda, California on August 17, 1943, Mrs. Theis was a resident of the Nation's capital since 1971. She taught elementary school in both California and Washington, DC for 12 years as a Master Teacher. A proud graduate of Catholic University with a B.S. in Education, she also held Graduate Certification as a Reading Specialist. Mrs. Theis continued her work with children when she was hired by President Reagan in 1981, establishing a new office to manage the thousands of letters sent to the White House from young Americans. She was honored to carry on this important work for President George H.W. Bush, keeping the President informed of the mail received and issues of concern. Nancy also designed and wrote publications for young people on the history of the White House, creating a series of "Reports to Students" on issues of the day as well as initiating programs to bring students to meet First Lady Barba Bush. She was delighted to continue her service to the Nation in President George W. Bush's Administration as Director of Student Correspondence, tirelessly overseeing responses to young people and working each day with a vast number of White House staff members, volunteers, and interns. Prior to her final posting at the White House, Mrs. Theis was Vice President of the Washington- based Headliner Editorial Service from 1993 to 2001. She managed press relations, wrote releases, and composed editorial material. A kidney transplant patient, Mrs. Theis also co- authored a book with Linda Joy Montgomery entitled "Kidney Sisters: From Dialysis to Transplant". The book explored their shared journey and unending gratitude for receiving donated kidneys from a child who perished in a 1994 automobile crash. Mrs. Theis was a spirited member of the DC Republican Committee, the Capital Speakers Club, and St. Thomas Apostle Church in northwest Washington, having devotedly served as president of the Parish Council and Church's Sodality. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul A. Theis, she is survived by their son, Mitchell and daughter-in-law Galina Belimenko of Washington, DC, and sister Sally McGregor Buckley of Brisbane, Australia. Nancy will be profoundly missed by an incalculable number of friends, family, former students, and White House volunteers. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, 2665 Woodley Road, NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30am. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries