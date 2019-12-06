|
|
Clarkson, Natalie von Meyer Natalie "Natasha" von Meyer Clarkson, age 87, passed peacefully on December 3, 2019 after a brief illness. A former World War II refugee who evaded both Communist and Nazi forces, broadcasted news of the free world for decades to the Soviet Union, painted prolifically as an accomplished artist, and raised Black Angus cattle, she was the mother to four sons and grandmother to twelve grandchildren. She died at her home in North Bethesda, Maryland. Natalie was born on August 20, 1932 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia where her grandparents and parents had settled after abandoning their estates in Russia to escape the horrors of the coming Russian Revolution. Her parents were George (Yuri) von Meyer and Irene (Irina) Alexandrovna Lykhareff. She became a multi-linguist fluent in Russian, Serbian, French, German, and English. Prior to World War II, she and her parents traveled from Belgrade throughout Europe including visits with close relatives in Paris. During World War II, she survived through bombings, shellings, and food shortages. Nearing the end of the war, Natalie and her parents escaped Berlin where they had been forced by the Nazis. They also avoided the encroaching Red Army which would have imprisoned them for their anti- Communist past and Russian aristocracy background. As refugees they endured displaced persons camps and ingeniously avoided repeated attempts of forced repatriation to the Soviet Union. After the war, with her parents she settled in Munich where at age eighteen she began work at the Tolstoy Foundation. Soon after, she commenced her life-long career with the Russian Branch of the Voice of America (VOA). With her parents, she emigrated to the United States in 1953 first settling in New York. They soon moved to Washington, DC where Natalie became a news writer with VOA and earned a masters degree from American University. In 1956 she met Harry Irving Clarkson her future husband and eventual president of an advertising and public relations firm. They married in April 1957. They had four sons. In 1960, in addition to her broadcasting career at VOA, Natalie was featured in a front page headline Style section article of the Washington Post describing her morning television show on the local CBS affiliate teaching Russian to viewers. In the 1970s, while maintaining their home in North Bethesda, Maryland and continuing their respective careers in advertising and at the VOA, Harry and Natalie bought three farms in West Virginia becoming weekend ranchers raising Black Angus cattle. She and Harry separated in 1981 and later divorced. In 1985, she was appointed as Chief of the Russian Branch of VOA a position she held until the mid-1990s. During this period, she visited the home of Russian author Alexander Solzhenitsyn and wife on several occasions to conduct interviews. Through those years Natalie drove a 1967 Mustang and owned farming property in Virginia and eventually lakefront property in West Virginia. In the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union, Natalie visited Russia several times including stops at the estates of both of her grandparents which they had to abandon with the rise of the communist revolution. She retired in 1997 from VOA. For several years, she led civic delegations from Russia on visits with American judges and politicians to understand the American form of government. She and a delegation were with the mayor of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in his office on September 11, 2001 when they learned of the nearby crash of the fourth terrorist-controlled plane. In recent years Natalie continued her lifelong passion as an accomplished painter. She came from a long line of artists including her mother who studied under the Russian artist Ion. She published her memoirs "As I Remember" in 2017. Natalie is survived by her sons Andrew Willard Clarkson, Thomas George Clarkson, John Arthur Clarkson, and Matthew Daniel Clarkson, as well as her daughters-in-law Laura Norwitz Clarkson, Karin Castro Clarkson, and Tina Peffley Clarkson. She loved the company of her twelve grandchildren. She leaves nephew Henry Lee Braddock and niece Liza Bentz Richards, as well as dear friends Barbara Cummins, Lucy Obolensky, and Larisa Silnicky. She will be laid to rest at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC. The services will be private.
Published in Washington Times on Dec. 6, 2019