Gull, Nikolas John "NIck" Nikolas "Nick" John Gull, of Herndon, VA, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. Nick is survived by his brother: Mark Alexander; sister-in-law, Kelly Ann; nieces: Sophia Penelope and Lillian Kalliope; former wife: Sue Bruno; aunts: Lois Gracyalny, Anastasia Diamisakis and Rena Pergamalis; his many cousins, his beloved dog: Gus and many friends. Nick is predeceased by his father, John Richard Gull, and mother, Despina Katsiyannis Gull. Nick was born January 23, 1970 in Athens, Greece. He grew up in a military family and during his father's twenty-year military career, including a tour in Vietnam, the family was stationed in various bases, including El Paso, TX and Stuttgart, Germany. In 1974, John's final duty station brought the family to Northern Virginia where the family settled and Nick graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1988. Nick studied architecture at Northern Virginia Community College. His professional career path included various fields, including technology, retail, construction and most recently, health care. As a young man, he earned many Boy Scouts badges, nearly reaching Eagle Scout level. He enjoyed playing sports especially in Fort Belvoir's little league baseball and football programs. He was an avid camper, fisherman and aspired to learn sailing. He volunteered regularly at the USO and was a strong proponent of military service members and the sacrifices they make on behalf of the United States. Most of all, Nick was known for his passionate support of the Green Bay Packers and Washington Capitals. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Funeral Services on Friday, January 17 at 1 PM at Saint Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041. Immediately following the service, Nick will be buried alongside his recently deceased mother, Despina, at Oakwood Cemetery, 401 N. Roosevelt Street, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nick's name, to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=10043 or the USO, https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor/?sc=WW14IMOIHO Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020