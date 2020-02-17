|
|
Hall, Norman Lee Norman Lee Hall, longtime resident of Montgomery County, Maryland passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center. He was 86. Norman was born March 2, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late William and Susan Hall. In his 20's, as a young entrepreneur, he started "Halls Slip Cover Company" which quickly became a successful business from which he retired to Dover, DE at the age of 68. Norman was a talented musician; he played the banjo and guitar and sang both at church and for family. He enjoyed hunting geese, duck, and migratory birds as well as playing golf and watching westerns. Norman was a member of the Cheswold United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Elizabeth Milstead Hall. He is survived by his children, Christopher Hall and his wife, Linda of Salem, VA, Michael Hall of Felton, DE and Laura Reisler of Dover, DE; his sister, Louise Smith of SC; his grandchildren, April, Brian, Benjamin, Sabrina, Melinda, Rebecca, Angela, Katie, Kimberly, Jason, and Joshua; and twenty-one great grandchildren. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, 3001 Spencerville Rd, Burtonsville, MD on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12PM. Letters of condolence or flowers may be sent to 1901 Fairland Road Silver Spring, MD 20904 no sooner than February 19th. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Feb. 17, 2020