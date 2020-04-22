|
Blalock, Opal C. "Penny" Age 98 Opal C. Blalock ("Penny") passed way at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown, VA, on April 13,2020; she was 98. Penny was one of three children born to parents Austin M. Compton and Carrie P. Compton of Front Royal, VA. When Penny was a child, the family moved to Martinsburg, WV, where she graduated from Martinsburg High School. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Falls Church, VA, where Penny accepted a job at Bell Telephone Company. Soon after, Penny was to meet the love of her life, Robert Lee Blalock ("Bob"). Penny and Bob married and settled down in Falls Church and, after several years, welcomed a baby boy whom they named Stephen Alan. However, tragedy soon struck as Bob unexpectedly died in a plane crash when baby Stephen was barely eight weeks old. Heartbroken, Penny then returned to work at Bell Telephone Company (now Verizon) where she retired in 1980 after 40 years of dedicated service as a training supervisor. Penny then moved to Hampton, VA, to be near her sister. Penny was a long time member of Christ Crossman United Methodist Church in Falls Church, VA. She also attended First United Methodist Church in Hampton, VA, for many years until her move back to the Northern Virginia area in 2008 to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Due to her outgoing and friendly nature, Penny was involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations throughout her life. Penny had many friends and, when in her presence, no one was a stranger. Penny was not only kind, caring and giving, but had a wonderful sense of style and a quick wit which was a natural gift. Penny leaves behind a son, Stephen A. Blalock and his wife, Dawn L. Blalock of Purcellville, VA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Penny was loved by so many, and the world will not be the same without her radiant presence. Penny will be laid to rest at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, VA. No services can be planned at this time.
Published in Washington Times on Apr. 22, 2020