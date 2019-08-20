|
Duvall, Jr. Owen E. Owen E. Duvall, Jr., a lifelong professional news photographer, died on August 6 in Coos Bay, OR, following a stroke. He was 95. A native of Washington, DC, and an area resident for many years, Mr. Duvall was a staff photographer for the former Washington Evening Star Newspaper for 25 years. He moved to Oregon in 1971 and served as the chief photographer for the Herald and News in Klamath Falls until his retirement. He then moved to Bandon, OR, where he spent many years photographing birds and wildlife. He also was a volunteer for the Shoreline Education Awareness as well as Free Flight organizations where he helped with wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Mr. Duvall was well known among the Washington press corps and was a member of the White House News Photographers Association. He photographed many US Presidents, congressmen and dignitaries He received a number of distinguished awards for his work. A World War II veteran, Mr. Duvall served in the U.S. Air Force in China as an aircraft radio operator. He also served in the Korean War while based in Half Moon Bay, CA. He received several ribbons and medals for his service. He leaves his wife, Sara Koonce Duvall, of Bandon; two sons, Owen W Duvall of Clive, IA, and Randall W Duvall of Elkridge, MD; two grandchildren, Victoria (Jon) Dinsdale, of Reinbeck, IA, and David O Duvall of Mannheim, Germany, and two great-grandchildren. He was buried in Bandon following a private service.
