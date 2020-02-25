|
Lawrence, Patricia C. Age 95 Patricia C. Lawrence - Sister, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother departed from us for her heavenly home February 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Born July 13, 1924 in Waymart, PA to Henry G. & Grace S. Curtis, she was the only surviving daughter of 7 siblings. Loved and adored by her parents and brothers of Curtis Valley, she made the difficult decision to 'make her own way' and headed south to Washington, D.C. "Patty" as many knew her, was a dedicated DoD civil servant at the Pentagon, for more than 40 years that followed. She ultimately took residence in Annandale and when not at work or home, was at church - where she loved to be. Her free-time time flourished with the friendships she made in her Sunday school class but not one to sit still, she returned to work. For another 15 years, she worked at Hecht's Company Department Store - where she dutifully arrived each day with a smile on her face. Patricia had a simple grace - in all that she did. The sincerity of her love for her family, her friends and her church shined through every word. A devoted woman of faith, she taught her family to follow the Lord in all ways. 'Grama' as we knew her, has gifted us a tremendous legacy of strength to follow. Patricia is survived by her only daughter Roxanne, her grandchildren Wendy, Amy and Daniel and her 8 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Shane, Tyler, Cade, Jonathon, Noah, Joshua and Avarie. She also leaves behind her brothers, Henry and Charles. Patricia will be laid to rest at Stonewall Memory Garden, 12004 Lee Highway, Manassas, VA 20109 on Friday, February 28 at 3pm. Words of condolence or flowers may be sent to Everley-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22302. We know she is not here, but we know too - we will see her again: "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8
Published in Washington Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020