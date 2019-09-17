Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Voigt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick A. Voigt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick A. Voigt Jr. Obituary
Voigt, Jr. Patrick A. Age 38 On Saturday August 10, 2019 Patrick A. Voigt, Jr., 38, of Charlottesville, VA. Cherished and beloved son of Suzanne Fry and Patrick A. Voigt, Sr. (Deborah Stroupe); loving brother of Kelly Smith; grandson of Anna Mae Voigt. He is also survived by numerous other loving family members and friends. Patrick grew up in Gaithersburg, MD and graduated from Quince Orchard High School. He lived and worked in and around Washington, DC until he decided to become a teacher, then chose to attend the University of Virginia. After earning his degree from UVA he became a teacher in the Charlottesville School System and was working on his Masters degree, with the end goal of teaching university level History and English. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our dear Patrick, a spirited soul who never lost his youthful exhuberance. Always good-natured, he insisted that differences be settled right away. "So, are we good?", he'd ask - forgive and forget, move on. Refreshingly straightforward yet kindhearted and thoughtful, Patrick stayed positive and brought a happy energy to those around him. Outgoing, inclusive, fun, and funny - life without Patrick will not be the same. His delightful company is missed, but he will live on in our hearts and minds as we remember the many good times, the joy and the laughter that he brought to those lucky enough to have known him in this life. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.