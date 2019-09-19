|
Voigt, Jr. Patrick A. Age 38 On Saturday August 10, 2019 Patrick A. Voigt, Jr., 38, of Charlottesville, VA. Cherished and beloved son of Suzanne Fry and Patrick A. Voigt, Sr. (Deborah Stroupe); loving brother of Kelly Smith; grandson of Anna Mae Voigt. He is also survived by numerous other loving family members and friends. Patrick grew up in Gaithersburg, MD and graduated from Quince Orchard High School. He lived and worked in and around Washington, DC until he decided to become a teacher, then chose to attend the University of Virginia. After earning his degree from UVA he became a teacher in the Charlottesville School System and was working on his Masters degree, with the end goal of teaching university level History and English. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our dear Patrick, a spirited soul who never lost his youthful exhuberance. Always good-natured, he insisted that differences be settled right away. "So, are we good?", he'd ask - forgive and forget, move on. Refreshingly straightforward yet kindhearted and thoughtful, Patrick stayed positive and brought a happy energy to those around him. Outgoing, inclusive, fun, and funny - life without Patrick will not be the same. His delightful company is missed, but he will live on in our hearts and minds as we remember the many good times, the joy and the laughter that he brought to those lucky enough to have known him in this life.
Published in Washington Times on Sept. 19, 2019