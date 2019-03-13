Kibbie, Peter Bartley Peter Bartley Kibbee, 75, of McLean, VA, passed away at his home on October 24, 2018. Mr. Kibbee was born in Chicago, IL on June 12, 1943 to Chandler H. and Jane B. Kibbee. He spent most of his youth in California, graduating from The Thatcher School in 1961. He attended Yale University, graduating in 1965 with a degree in Latin American Studies. After leaving Yale, he worked as an export credit clerk at El Banco de Santander in Madrid, Spain. In 1966, he was drafted into the United States Navy. He served as a Chaplain's Clerk, and was later assigned to naval support activity in Da Nang, Vietnam, where he worked in the office of the Senior Chaplain. Upon leaving the Navy, Mr. Kibbee attended the University of Virginia, receiving his MBA in 1972. He was hired as an accountant / budget manager at the Conservation Research Center in Front Royal, VA. In time, he was transferred to the National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., where he was their Administrative Officer until his retirement in 2001. He was also a director of the Zoo Conservation Outreach Group. Mr. Kibbee was a voracious reader and an avid photographer. A passionate traveler, he spent his retirement years visiting five of seven continents, and many of his trips took him to places known for their rich wildlife and sea life. Favorite journeys included whale watching in Baja; visits to the Galapagos Islands; Easter Island / Chile; Peru; Antarctica; Vietnam and Cambodia; and an excursion down the Amazon River. A generous philanthropist, Mr. Kibbee supported animal conservation and historic preservation efforts, as well as education and the arts. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Fred Dickson; stepmother Janet Dickson; and stepmother Mercedes K. Kibbee. Mr. Kibbee is survived by his stepbrothers, Fred (Cathy C.) Dickson of Petaluma, CA; Ned (Maureen) Dickson of Fair Oaks, CA; stepsister Nancy (Dickson) Wiseman of Denver, CO; nieces Aurora Lobo of Sheridan, WY; Lindsey Wiseman (Andrew Green) of Denver, CO; Barbara Dickson of Fair Oaks, CA; Laura Dickson of Fair Oaks, CA; great-nephew Joshua Lobo of Sheridan, WY; and dear friends Mack and Mary McComas of Front Royal, VA. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary