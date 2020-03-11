|
Stewart, Phyllis Oliver On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, quietly entered into Eternal Rest. Wife of Ernest Victor Stewart, daughter of James Oliver, beloved mother of Cesilie Logan (David), Byron Oliver (Dwelly), Willie Oliver and Tyron Oliver; loving sister of Marie McClellan (Marvin), Joyce Thomas, Janie Oliver and Ida Oliver; beloved niece of Marion Oliver, Albert Oliver and Frances Oliver; Also survived by 8 grandchildren, London, Mehki, Rylee, Xavier, Langston, Asante, Iann, and Khalin; a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 9:30am, service 10:30am, at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Hyattsville Maryland
Published in Washington Times on Mar. 11, 2020