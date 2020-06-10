Rebecca Welch
Welch, Rebecca Rebecca "Becky" Welch was a native of Alexandria, Virginia who graduated from George Washington High School in 1939. She was employed at Eastern Area Headquarters of the American Red Cross for 38 years, during which time she worked for several regional and assistant regional managers and as a chapter correspondent. She retired in January 1982 from the position of Administrative Assistant for the Office of Volunteer Personnel. In addition to her staff roles, for a number of years Becky directed the employee choir and wrote/directed a number of holiday and recognition programs. Becky was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a member of the Alexandria Hospital's Board of Lady Managers and the Christian Association of Prime Timers. Her hobbies included music, reading, travel, drama, and writing poetry. For a number of years she participated in "Christmas in Old Town" at Downtown Baptist Church (now Old Town Community Church) and also had roles in several Alexandria plays. She has lived at Goodwin House Alexandria since 2004. Becky was a devoted Christian; she had been a member of Old Presbyterian Meeting House and Downtown Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, and was more recently a member of First Baptist Church. She is survived by her niece, Pamela A. Welch, and many long-time friends. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

Published in Washington Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
