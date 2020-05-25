Ratliff, Roger B. Age 91 Roger B. Ratliff died at his home in Seabrook Maryland on the 9th of May 2020. He was born on October 9th, 1928 in Shelby County Missouri. He was the first son of Emry and Florence Ratliff. Roger received his B.S. in Physics from New Mexico State University in 1952 and spent his career as an Engineer with NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt Maryland. His work with the Space Program included Project Vanguard (55-59,) Project Relay (61-64,) and the Applications Technology Satellite ATS (66-74). The highlight of his career was his work on Project COBE, where he was the microwave specialist for the Differential Microwave Radiometer. The data collected from the DMR was instrumental in the more universal acceptance of the "Big Bang" theory. Roger is survived by family including his wife, Wakana Morioka and their son George Ratliff. Also surviving are Roger Ratliff Jr., Katherine Robbins, Elizabeth Schecher, and Steven Ratliff, the children of his now deceased first wife, Margaret Ratliff. Roger has eight Grandchildren. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on May 25, 2020.