Roger B. Ratciff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ratliff, Roger B. Age 91 Roger B. Ratliff died at his home in Seabrook Maryland on the 9th of May 2020. He was born on October 9th, 1928 in Shelby County Missouri. He was the first son of Emry and Florence Ratliff. Roger received his B.S. in Physics from New Mexico State University in 1952 and spent his career as an Engineer with NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt Maryland. His work with the Space Program included Project Vanguard (55-59,) Project Relay (61-64,) and the Applications Technology Satellite ATS (66-74). The highlight of his career was his work on Project COBE, where he was the microwave specialist for the Differential Microwave Radiometer. The data collected from the DMR was instrumental in the more universal acceptance of the "Big Bang" theory. Roger is survived by family including his wife, Wakana Morioka and their son George Ratliff. Also surviving are Roger Ratliff Jr., Katherine Robbins, Elizabeth Schecher, and Steven Ratliff, the children of his now deceased first wife, Margaret Ratliff. Roger has eight Grandchildren. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Washington Times on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved