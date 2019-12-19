|
|
Frank, Ronald J. Age 76 Dr. Ronald J. Frank, DVM, age 76, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Vienna, VA. Ron is survived by his wife Twyla Frank; three children, Deborah Stanley, Kenneth Frank, and Rebecca Frank-Hogren; two step-children, Darren Tompkins and Travis Tompkins; and his grandchildren, Robert, Jeffrey, Claire, Rachel, Daniel, Carter, Ella, Alexis, Carsen, and Josie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eleanore Frank; and his brother, Daniel Frank. Ron was born on February 17, 1943 in Washington, DC, to parents Robert and Eleanore. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. In 1968, he moved to Vienna, VA and started his veterinary practice. He was a Mason as were his father and brothers. He served in the United States Air Force for several years before moving to Northern Virginia and beginning his practice of Veterinary Medicine in 1969. The Vienna Animal Hospital was ahead of its time in design and services. After nearly 20 years there, he continued to serve the community as a house call veterinarian for almost another 30 years. He was involved with the Vienna Fire Department as a medic and he worked with the Vienna Police with their police dogs. He was a scuba diver, an avid traveler, a photographer, and a private pilot. He was a competitive marksman and NRA Instructor. Ron loved to hunt by bow and arrow, rifle, or rod and reel. A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 11am on Monday, December 23, 2019, at National Memorial Park (7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042) with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ron's life. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019