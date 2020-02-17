|
Anderson, Sandra Land Age 72 Sandra Land Anderson of Washington, DC departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 after celebrating 72 years. She was predeceased by her father, Charles Faunteroy, her mother, Rebecca (West), and husband, Anthony Lee Anderson. She leaves to mourn a son, Christopher Land, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held on February 21, 2020 at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 4611 Sheriff Road NE, Washington, DC. Viewing 10 a.m. Services 11 a.m.
Published in Washington Times on Feb. 17, 2020