Ensley, Sheridan Bruce Age 85 Sheridan Bruce Ensley, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 10, 2019 after a short courageous battle with cancer. Bruce was born on February 26, 1934 in Great Falls, Montana, the son of Myron Edmund and Ruth Erickson Ensley. An active member of Great Falls High School Class of 1952, "Banjo" graduated and headed east to attend Yale University on a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship. He played collegiate basketball and upon graduation in 1956 was commissioned as an ensign serving active duty on the USS John New (DDE-818). Bruce was honorably discharged in 1959 and, later that same year, married Joan Halloran, the daughter of Lieutenant Commander Paul J. Halloran and Catherine Lenihan Halloran. They were married 58 years and had six children and twelve grandchildren. Bruce is survived by his four sons and his son-in-law: Timothy, of Melbourne, FL, Patrick (Anna), of Virginia Beach VA, Bruce (Louise), of Richmond VA, Daniel (Dana), of Lexington KY, and Greg Hills (Heather) of Rowley, MA. He is also survived by his sister Myrel Lundsten of Burnsville, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, son, Shaun Eliot Ensley, daughter, Gretchen Deidre Ensley Hills, and daughter-in-law, Patti Brooks Ensley. Bruce was a lifelong learner, crossword puzzle enthusiast, outstanding fly fisherman, and steadfast patriot. He enjoyed many memorable Montana fishing trips with his children, grandchildren, and close friends. After working as an operations analyst for the US Navy for 39 years and serving 13 different Secretaries of the Navy, he retired to enjoy traveling with his wife and family friends. Bruce enjoyed engaging conversations and often shared his deep subject knowledge while working as a docent at the Smithsonian Institute's National Air and Space Museum. The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to our neighbors, the care providers at INOVA Hospital's Acute Respiratory Care Unit, the Heatherwood staff, and the VITAS hospice team during our father's final days. The family has scheduled visitations at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday August 29th from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A noon funeral Mass has been planned for Friday August 30th, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial to follow. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019