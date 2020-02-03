|
Condon, Sherri L. Age 66 Sherri Lee (McIndoe) Condon, age 66, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Gaithersburg, MD after a courageous battle with small cell lung cancer. A daughter of Darrell W. and Carole J. (McClain) McIndoe, she is forever loved and missed by her surviving family, husband Christopher Sean Condon, daughter Nicole Blake Kaiser (and husband Pete), sons Zachary McClain Condon (and wife Ellie) and Ethan Barnes Condon as well as sisters, Holly Beaulac and Wendy Austin and brothers, Scott and Bruce McIndoe; and many more nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and relatives. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1953, she grew up and lived in many parts of the world. After meeting her husband during her undergraduate career at New College in Sarasota, FL, she earned her Ph.D. in Linguistics from the University of Texas at Austin in 1983. She spent more than 15 years as a researcher and professor at the university level starting with a post at the Mohammed V University in Rabat, Morocco and ending with a 12-year tenure at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. For the past 18 years, she dedicated her career to working on advancements in computational linguistics as an Artificial Intelligence Software Engineer at Mitre Corporation in McLean, VA where she was frequently published and commended for her service to the mission and organization. In addition to living a selfless life full of grace and kindness to others, she was an accomplished pianist and loved music, gardening, science fiction, and time at the beach. The family will honor Sherri with a memorial service and flower planting in the spring. Donations in memory of Sherri may be made on-line at: https://ahc.thankyou4caring.org/Aquilino or mailed to Shady Grove Medical Center Foundation, Aquilino Cancer Center For Healing Campaign, 9901 Medical Center Drive, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in Washington Times on Feb. 3, 2020