Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Labouré Church
11801 Claridge Rd
Wheaton, MD
View Map
Silvino de Castro Montenegro Obituary
Montenegro Silvino de Castro July 25th, 1943 – March 6th, 2019 On March 6, 2019 our Dearly Beloved, Highly Esteemed Husband, Father, Grandfather, Father-in-law, Brother, Friend, and Mentor passed away after a long arduous and courageous battle with cancer. As an entrepreneur he was a founding partner of Nova Europa Restaurant'82, in Silver Spring and other successful restaurants in the area. Originally from Paredes de Coura in Portugal, Silvino emigrated to the United States in 1970 and settled in the Bethesda- Kensington Area. Loving Husband of 52 years to Manuela; Papa to llda (Martin) and Lisa (James), adoring grandfather of Austin, Sabrina, Luke and Jake. Son of the late Gloria Castro and Jose Montenegro, Brother to Candida, Antonio, David, Manuel, Isaac, Salvador, Maria and the late Jose Maria. Friend and Mentor of many within the Portuguese Community. He Achieved and Lived his American Dream. "Vive La America" Family and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home in Silver Spring on Thursday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Christian funeral Mass will be offered at St. Catherine Labouré Church on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. 11801 Claridge Rd Wheaton, MD 20902 Interment to follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery13801 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20906 Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Mar. 15, 2019
