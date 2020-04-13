|
Schulz, Teresa Elizabeth Lusher Age 88 Teresa (Terry) Elizabeth Lusher Schulz, 88, peacefully passed from our presence to the goal of her entire life's work on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home with the Little Sisters of the Poor in Washington, D.C. Please visit https://www.devolfuneralhome.com/ funerals-and-obituaries-in-washington-dc/teresa-schulz for details and to share your memories. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Apr. 13, 2020