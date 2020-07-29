Soderberg, Terry Eugene Age 71 On July 26, Terry Eugene Soderberg, loving husband, father and grandfather, lost his fight with glioblastoma at the age of 71. Terry was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 17, 1948. He received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Architecture from the University of Illinois, and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University. He was married to Susan Callihan on December 29, 1973. Terry's career in real estate development spanned over 35 years. His knowledge, attention to detail, and work ethic led Terry to a successful career in architecture, real estate development, and project management. Some of his major projects included the Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles,CA, and the Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI (Assistant Project Manager, John Portman and Associates), as well as Zeckendorf Towers, New York, NY, Worldwide Plaza, New York, NY, and the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, DC (Development Manager, Zeckendorf Company). He also served as a Managing Partner of NALEX Ltd. for the Transportation and Commercial Center and Hockey Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia. The Worldwide Plaza project was chronicled on the PBS Documentary Skyscraper in 1989. Terry started playing golf when he was in junior high school. His love for golf continued his entire life. He held the record for the old golf course at Skytop Lodge in Pennsylvania since 1988 with a score of 62, an accomplishment he was always proud of. Most weekends were spent relaxing and playing golf at River Bend Golf; Country Club in Great Falls, Virginia where he met many of his closest friends. Over the last few years, he was happy to lend his work experience to the expansion and renovations at the club. Terry also enjoyed his retirement by taking "sibling vacations" with his sister, brother, and their spouses. Terry's family and friends enjoyed his loyalty, his deep love, his support and steadfast friendship. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Henning, his mother, Adeline and his sister, Sheryl. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his two children, Kristen (Andrew) Bernie and Courtney, his grandson, Adam, his sister, Sandra (John) Dyke and brother, Roger (Debbie) Soderberg. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Moon Shots Program at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (https://www.mdanderson.org/cancermoonshots/cancer-
types/Glioblastoma.html). Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes