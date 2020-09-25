Flynn, Thomas F. Age 91 Thomas F. Flynn passed away peacefully at age 91 on September 20, 2020. Tom was born in Boston, MA to the late James Flynn and Catherine (Lennon) Flynn. He was the loving husband of nearly 40 years to the late Margaret (Sprague) Flynn of Boston, MA and Burke, VA. He was the adored father of daughters Margaret and Joan Flynn and cherished grandfather of Ellane Flynn. Besides his children and granddaughter, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom served his country through the Korean War by participating in Naval amphibious assault landings at Inchon, Wonsan and other parts of Korea for which he received battle ribbons with stars. Afterward, he earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Boston University and Northeastern University. He had a long career in the Federal government. Tom played ice hockey for Boston Latin High School and was a charter member of Potomac, Virginia, Senior Men's Hockey Club. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Ireland, England, Italy, throughout the New England states and summers on Cape Cod. He spent countless hours exploring the outdoors, ice skating and hiking with his daughters, nieces and nephews while his wife, Margaret often painted or sketched. Tom enjoyed a special bond with his granddaughter, with many wonderful times filled with humor, songs, talks about literature, music, geology and philosophies on life. He also shared stories of his time as a communications and electrical repairman on the U.S. Pickaway APA222, while serving in Korea. He was brother to the late Mary, James, Eileen, Margaret, Patrick, John, Catherine and Joseph. He and his siblings demonstrated the many qualities of the "greatest generation" in their unfailing service to others, resilience, sense of responsibility, spirituality and love of family. His burial in Virginia will be private. A memorial mass will be held in Boston at a future date. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes