Uri Ra'anan
Ra'anan, Uri On August 10, 2020, Uri Ra'anan of Bethesda, MD and Boston, MA. Beloved husband of the late Estelle. Devoted father of Michael (Alice) and the late Gavriel (Holly). Cherished grandfather of Gabriella (Andrew Zach) and Joshua. Scholar, professor, diplomat, advisor to statesmen, and journalist. For information on shiva, contact RaananFuneral@gmail.com. Contributions may be made to the Gavriel Ra'anan Memorial Book Fund, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

Published in Washington Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Judean Gardens
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
An inspiring teacher and mentor, with a probing wide-ranging intellect. May his memory be a blessing.
Grant F. Rhode
Student
August 12, 2020
Uri and Estelle were wonderful neighbors at Cabot Estate. May their memories be for blessings.
Roberta Gross-Torres
August 12, 2020
Professor Ra’anan was an inspirational teacher and supportive mentor. He possessed special insight into communist systems. His predictions about the emerging crisis in the Soviet empire proved all too accurate. He will not be forgotten by his students.
John H. Maurer
Student
August 12, 2020
A brilliant teacher, mentor, and a cherished and valued colleague.
Erik Goldstein
Coworker
August 12, 2020
He was a great friend, colleague and scholar. He and I worked closely over many years at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He had a brilliant mind and vast knowledge that was shared with generations of students.
Robert L. Pfaltzgraff, Jr.
Coworker
