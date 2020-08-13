Ra'anan, Uri On August 10, 2020, Uri Ra'anan of Bethesda, MD and Boston, MA. Beloved husband of the late Estelle. Devoted father of Michael (Alice) and the late Gavriel (Holly). Cherished grandfather of Gabriella (Andrew Zach) and Joshua. Scholar, professor, diplomat, advisor to statesmen, and journalist. For information on shiva, contact RaananFuneral@gmail.com. Contributions may be made to the Gavriel Ra'anan Memorial Book Fund, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes