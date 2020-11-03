FREEMAN, WILLIAM C. Lt. Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) William C Freeman, known to friends as "Cliff," passed away on October 28, 2020, at the age of 65 years. A native of Clay City, Indiana, Cliff attended Indiana University under a ROTC scholarship. While attending the university, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Rebecca Worth. Upon graduating with a BS in Secondary Education, Cliff not only began his career in the Army, but also his family. His first son, Andy was born in 1979, followed by David in 1981, then Hannah in 1984. His world was now complete. Throughout his life he continued to excel in his education. Cliff earned a MA in Agency Counseling, a MS in Adult and Continuing Education, a Graduate Document in Information System Management, and a Master's Certificate in Project Management. During his military career, he served on a variety of assignments and ended his service assigned to Walter Reed Army Medical Center as the Director of Patient Administration. Cliff 's long list of military accomplishments included a tour in Desert Storm/Desert Shield, the legion of Merit award, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Expert Field Medical Badge. Cliff retired from the Army in 1997, a disabled veteran, at the distinguished rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Upon completion of his military service, Cliff continued to serve his country in his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), acting as Director of the VA/DoD Health Information Sharing Program from 2001 to 2011. At the end of his employment with VA, Cliff received the VA Service Award in recognition of his 30 years of dedicated service to the United States Government. After his career in the VA, he continued to support government initiatives for the health of veterans, in the private sector, until he retired. Cliff spent his life devoted to helping others through his extensive volunteer work. In the Boy Scouts he served various roles including District Commissioner, and Assistant Scoutmaster, earning the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service in scouting. He acted as Head Elangomat Advisor in the Order of the Arrow and received the Vigil Honor for his dedicated service. Cliff was a proud member of the Masons where he was raised to the degree of Master Mason and was elected to receive the 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite. He also served in the ELKS Lodge as an exalted ruler and was awarded Officer of the Year. Cliff was also a licensed lay minister in the Episcopal Church serving as lay reader and chalice bearer. Cliff dedicated his life to serving others, touching many lives through his hard work and kindness. Cliff loved his family more than anything. When he was not spending time with his family or helping others, he enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cubs and Nats. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Becky, sons Andy and David, daughter Hannah, and 5 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, November 3, from 10 to 11 a.m.; a private Funeral Service will follow. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Social distancing and masks are required for all services. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes