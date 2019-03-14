Home

POWERED BY

Services
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
10928 Indian Head Highway
Fort Washington, DC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William ChaneySr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. ChaneySr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. ChaneySr. Obituary
CHANEY, SR., WILLIAM EARLE On Friday, March 8, 2019 of Fort Washington, MD. Beloved husband of Carol A. Chaney; loving father of William E. Chaney, Jr. (Deborah Blackwelder), Christine C. Chaney (Gordon Funk), and Sean B. Chaney (Melissa); cherished grandfather of 6; dear great-grandfather of 2; brother of Gail C. Wilson. Also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Celebration of Life at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Services will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church, 10928 Indian Head Highway, Fort Washington, MD 20744 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now