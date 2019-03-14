|
|
CHANEY, SR., WILLIAM EARLE On Friday, March 8, 2019 of Fort Washington, MD. Beloved husband of Carol A. Chaney; loving father of William E. Chaney, Jr. (Deborah Blackwelder), Christine C. Chaney (Gordon Funk), and Sean B. Chaney (Melissa); cherished grandfather of 6; dear great-grandfather of 2; brother of Gail C. Wilson. Also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Celebration of Life at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Services will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church, 10928 Indian Head Highway, Fort Washington, MD 20744 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Mar. 14, 2019