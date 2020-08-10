Narva, William M. Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.) Longtime resident Admiral William M. Narva, a decorated American Naval Officer, Physician to the White House and University Official died peacefully at his home on July 28, his wife 70 years, Rose Narva was at his side. Dr."Bill" Narva as he was known to his many friends, and his wife Rose, were close friends and confidants to President Ronald and First Lady Nancy Reagan, and talk show host & hotelier Merv Griffin. Bill and his wife Rose moved to California from Washington D.C. to advise Griffin on the operations of his hotel properties, including the Beverly Hilton and his Givenchy Resort in Palm Springs. Narva's wife, Rose, managed Griffin's Givenchy Resort, bringing her years of hotel experience, having run the Haight Ashbury and Jefferson Hotels in Washington DC for many years. As a top Navy Medical Corps officer, Bill Narva was appointed in 1986 to serve as the attending physician to the White House and U.S. Congress, where Admiral Narva cared for the nation's most prominent government and military leaders. Dr. Narva was particularly proud of his role with President Reagan, a longtime patient, in the 1985 creation of the National Skin Cancer Prevention and Detection Week. The program was replicated in countries around the world and is widely credited for raising awareness on the importance of early detection. Narva was also VP, Uniformed Services University School of Medicine, Director, Office of Navy Surgeon General OP93, Pentagon Director Reserve Division, Wash. DC, and Chief, Dermatology Services, NNMC Bethesda, MD Dr. Narva retired from his position as U.S. Congress' attending physician in 1990 and became a highly sought-after consultant, lecturer and advisor at several prominent institutions, including Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Narva received his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine in 1956 and completed his residency training at the Naval Hospital Department of Dermatology, San Diego, California. Among Dr. Narva's many awards and affiliations were the Decorated Legion of Merit, the Navy Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, American College of Physicians, a member of the American Dermatological Association, the Association of Military Dermatologists, and the Washington Dermatological Society. Admiral "Bill" Narva is survived by his wife Rose; a brother, Martin and wife Pauline; brother-in-law, Edward and wife Delores and several nieces and nephews. Bill and Rose's son David Neil Narva passed away in 1991. A celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes