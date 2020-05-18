Vandenberghe Jr. William "Bill" Age 58 William "Bill" Vandenberghe Jr., age 58 of Odenton, MD, passed away May 7, 2020. Bill served faithfully for thirty years in the U.S. Department of Defense in Maryland. Bill was an alumnus of Longmont High School (Longmont, CO), and the Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, FL). He was an avid lover of both playing and spectating sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Raiders. He also enjoyed hiking and caving with his friends all over the U.S. He was a loving brother to Bob Vandenberghe and Linda (Scott) Herron and godfather to his nephew Sterling Herron. He was known by all to be a very kind, genuine, and generous man, and a skilled technical expert. He was also a devoted Catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church (Odenton). He will be laid to rest next to his parents at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park (Clearwater, FL). There will be a virtual service for Bill on Tuesday, May 19, at 2 PM; if you wish to attend remotely, please email billvservice@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fisher House Foundation or the Salvation Army. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on May 18, 2020.