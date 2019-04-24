Smith, Zena Zena Smith, formerly of Mclean/Great Falls Virginia, having retired to the Kilmarnock, VA area in 1998, passed away at the Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury on April 20th, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Edwin Jay Smith and her sister Mrs. Rose Fuller of Lovettsville, VA., sons Gary, Edwin Jay Jr, Christopher, Timothy, Robert, Joseph,and daughter Nancy, as well as 36 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Zena was born to Joseph and Nunzia Zangla June 21st ,1929 in Baltimore, Maryland. She grew up in Washington, DC and graduated Eastern Senior High School, Class of 1948. Ed and Zena were married in Washington DC on September 12th, 1948. Together they founded E. Jay Smith Builders which, by the early 1960's, became one of the DC area's most prestigious builders and home renovation specialists. Noted projects include the conversion of the Naval Observatory into the official Residence of the Vice President, the Renovation of Hickory Hill, home of Senator and Mrs. Robert F. Kennedy, the construction of the McLean VA Residence of Senator and Mrs. Ted Kennedy, as well as the McLean residence of Governor and Mrs. Charles Robb. Zena managed business operations for their company until she retired to the Northern Neck with her husband. Even in retirement, Ed and Zena oversaw the design and construction of the White Stone Church of the Nazarene of which they were devoted members. There are not words to express how much Zena will be missed and honored by her family and her many wonderful friends. She lived a full and active life with unwavering faith in Christ and in the promise of the resurrection. Though her passing will be mourned deeply by all those blessed by her love and kindness, it is made sweet by the sure hope of a joyous reunion. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p. m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Church of the Nazarene, White Stone, Va. Interment will follow the service at Historic Christ Church Burying Grounds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zena's memory to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation: https://www.dravetfoundation.org/donate/ Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary