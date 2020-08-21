Beloved Matriarch of the Scott Family, passed away peacefully with her loving family nearby on August 16, 2020 at Nithview Nursing Home in New Hamburg. The family is grateful to the incredible staff at Nithview for the loving joyful care they provided for Mom at the end of her life. She is predeceased by her mother, May Bunker (nee Binns), her father William Christopher Boise Bunker, her only sister Betty Prosser and her cherished husband Keith Logan Scott, who died on March 19, 2004. Keith and Chris were married at Davenport United Church in Toronto on July 21, 1951. They raised three children in Chapleau, Ontario and enjoyed a wonderful life together filled with many blessings. After retirement in 1983, they moved to Waterloo, enjoying family and travel while participating in many activities such as square dancing and bridge. They are survived by their son Donald, daughters Karen and Ellen and fondly remembered by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. COVID - 19 protocols will be in place to attend the service and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. A private family interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Everyone is welcome to view or share memories at www.erbgood.com