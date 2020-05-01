|
Ada "Lois" Jorgensen
Town of Maine - Ada "Lois" Jorgensen, age 100, of the town of Maine passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Benedictine Living Community.
Lois was born on April 26, 1920 to the late Hugo and Sylvia (Gehrke) Nass. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1939 and went on to graduate from Marathon County Normal School in 1941 with a degree in teaching. She taught for 7 years, first at one room schoolhouses in the Town of Wein and Town of Maine and then taught kindergarten for 2 years at Rothschild Elementary. On June 9, 1951 Lois married John Jorgensen Jr. Together they had three children; Denise, John, and Carla. Lois was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. She was the past President of Marathon County Extension Homemakers and a member of the Maine Busy Bees Homemakers Club.
Lois will be missed by many, including her son John (Holly) Jorgensen of Weston; two daughters Denise "Denni" (Jeff) Radloff of Merrill and Carla Boechler of Shorewood; seven grandchildren Travis (Brittney), Austin (Rachel), Paul (Kayla), Sarah, Jamus, and Gregor Boechler, Marcus (Amy) Radloff; and three great-grandchildren Dorit, June and Meadow Boechler. Lois will especially be missed by her dear friend Elvira Saeger.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Jorgensen, her parents and brother Donald "Buster" Nass.
Due to current Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau.
A special thank you to her in-home caregivers, Kris Mohr and Barb Nass; and Dan Smet who took care of her lawn.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020