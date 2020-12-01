Adam D. Robinson
Watertown - June 26, 1978 - November 23, 2020
Adam David Robinson, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Adam was born in Wausau, WI and grew up in nearby village of Rothschild. After graduating from D.C. Everest High School, Adam went on to earn degrees in Business Information Technology and Marketing from University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. He graduated Cum Laude and was a proud brother of the Pi Sigma Epsilon fraternity. Upon graduation, Adam traveled globally as an I.T. consultant.
On September 28, 2013 at the family lake home in Park Falls, WI, he was united in marriage with Miranda F. (nee: Christmas). Born and raised a true outdoorsman, Adam was often hunting and fishing. One of Adam's loves was for his Golden Retrievers- Jemma, Dakota and Kingsley.
He was a longtime advocate and supporter of Pheasants Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
& various cancer research programs. Above all, Adam loved being together with family & always placed others needs before his own.
Surviving are his loving & devoted wife, Miranda; mother, Jayne (Larry Schoonover) Robinson; brother, Nicholas Robinson; step-mother, Lori Robinson; other dear relatives & friends - too numerous to mention by name.
Adam was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Robinson; Grandmas & Grandpas Schmidt & Robinson.
Public visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Due to the pandemic limitations, private family services will be held Saturday morning at 11 am. You can witness the private service livestream on Saturday at 11 am by clicking on the link https://youtu.be/nF_95mW7uUM
located in Adam's obituary on the funeral home website. Entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
have been suggested.
