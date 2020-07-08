Adam Harrison Mundschau
Wausau - Adam Harrison Mundschau, 19, of Wausau, died on July 6, 2020.
Adam was born on June 3, 2001, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Son to Patrick Mundschau and Ann Mattson; brother to Charles, James, Michael, Alex, Nick, Rebecca, Shelly, and Melissa.
Anyone who met Adam instantly liked him. He was a polite young man with a big heart who was always willing to help. He enjoyed playing video games and building things with his hands. He was a loving son, an awesome brother, and a great friend. Adam's physical presence will be missed but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Adam is survived by his father, Patrick Mundschau; his mother, Ann Mattson; five brothers, Charles, James, Michael, Alex, and Nick; three sisters, Rebecca, Shelly, and Melissa; maternal grandparents, Roger and Betty Sue Zelechowski; paternal grandma, Therese Cooper; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa, Jerome Mundschau.
A celebration of Adam's life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Pastor Raybein will officiate. Family and friends are asked to go to helke.com
to leave words of condolences and remembrance.