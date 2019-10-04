|
Adam Zajackowski
Ringle - Adam G. Zajackowski, 97 of Ringle, died on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Weston, under the care of Ascension Hospice.
Adam was born on July 13, 1922 in Hatley, the son of the late Andrew and Francis (Wonsikowski) Zajackowski.
He was a US Army Veteran serving during World War II as a Sergeant Tank Commander. Adam received the Bronze Star, Silver Star and a Purple Heart. He was a member of the Ringle-Hatley VFW Post #8342 where he always enjoyed making and delivering their Christmas baskets.
Adam owned and operated the former Adam's Bar in Ringle for several years until his retirement. He was also a mail carrier and worked at Buchkowski Builders. He enjoyed ice fishing, going 'up north', his polka music and Johnny Cash. He was a past volunteer for the Ringle Fire Department.
Adam is survived by his children, Raymond (Susan) Zajackowski of Hatley, Jayne (Ronnie) Kole of Weston, Theresa (special person Chad) Zajackowski of Weston and Diane Zajackowski of Wausau; four grandchildren, Shane, Jarrod (Pamela), Dale and Nicholas; three great-grandchildren, Davis, Thomas and Delia and his sister, Wanda Gajewski of Schofield.
Adam was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Amanda Kole; former wives and his siblings and in-laws, Casey Zajackowski, Ollie (Sue) Jankowski, Bernice (Ted) Olson, Matthew (Jean) Zajackowski, Irene (Andy) Miller, John (Betty) Zajackowski, Clara (Adam) Wanta, Larry (Alice) Zajackowski, Gertrude (Frank) Ludwin, Leon Gajewski and Marie (Ernie) Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley with Reverend Gregory Bohren officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of mass at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the Ringle-Hatley VFW Post and the Elderon Memorial VFW Post.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be share at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019