Adeline A. Schwartz
Adeline A. Schwartz

Wausau - Adeline A. Schwartz, 90, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Azura Memory Care.

She was born in Mosinee to the late William and Florence (Slagoski) Steffen. She married Ernest Schwartz on July 2, 1949, at Grace United Church of Christ. Together they raised four sons David, Dennis, Thomas, and Raymond. Ernest passed away on October 20, 1997.

Adeline enjoyed listening to country music and dancing to polkas. She loved to travel and especially loved her trips to California and the special cruise she went on with her sons. She enjoyed playing canasta and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Adeline is survived by her children, David (Mary), Dennis (Sharon), Thomas and Raymond; grandchildren, Kevin (Becky) Schwartz, Eric (Joy) Schwartz, Adam (Roberta) Schwartz, Chad Schwartz, Heather (Bob) Hare, and Jody (Kyron) Williams; great-grandchildren, Connor Schwartz, Annika Schwartz, Grayson Schwartz, Ethan Schwartz, Alexis Hare, Andrew Hare, Alaina Williams, and Amira Williams; brothers, Gene and Leroy (Katherine) Steffen; and brother-in-law, Wally Litza.

In addition to her husband and parents, Adeline was preceded in death by her brother, Edward (Erna) Steffen; sister's, Gertie (Clarence) Kurszewski, and Betty Litza; as well as her in-laws, Bill (Tootie) Schwartz, Elsie (Gib) Krueger, and Helen Steffen.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave online condolences or words of remembrance.

The family would like to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care for the compassionate care that they showed to Adeline over the past three years, especially during her last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Adeline's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/nca/donate or the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
