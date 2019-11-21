|
|
Adeline H. Wiemann
Wausau - Adeline H. Wiemann, 94, of Wausau, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2019 at Wausau Manor.
She was born on April 24, 1925 to the late Edward and Lillie (Klockzeim) Kankelfitz. She married Delmer Wiemann on February 7, 1948. 39 years ago, to the day, Delmer preceded her in death, on November 15, 1980.
In her younger days, Adeline loved going for long walks while meeting and talking with people along the way. She enjoyed car rides and shoveling snow, working in her gardens and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed playing cards and working her puzzles. Adeline had a giving heart, lived a nice life and always did things her way. She was a wonderful mother, and she will be missed very much by her children.
Adeline is survived by her children, Kenneth (Colleen) Wiemann of Wisconsin Rapids, Ruth Wiemann of Wausau, and John Wiemann of Marshfield; as well as her two sisters, Bernice Hellrood of Schofield and Esther Smith of Hamburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, Adeline was preceded in death by her siblings, Arnold, Martin, Gilbert, Albert, and Marie; as well as her daughter-in-law, Janet Wiemann.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019