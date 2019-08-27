|
|
Adeline V. Mortensen
Wausau - Adeline (Addie) V. Mortensen, 95, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Aspirus Hospice House.
She was born June 13, 1924 in the Village of Fenwood, the daughter of the late Andrew and Alvina (Wiesman) Hager. She was baptized and confirmed at the Fenwood Lutheran Church. Addie married Rexall Mortensen on May 25, 1951 at the High Steeple Church in the Town of Wien.
After graduation from Wausau Senior High, Addie attended the Stevens Point Teachers College. After graduating, she taught at various elementary schools throughout the State, and spent 17 years at St. Frances Cabrini Elementary School prior to her retirement. Addie enjoyed traveling, fishing and gardening with her husband.
Survivors include her husband, Rex; son, Craig (Deb) Mortensen; daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Benson; four grandchildren, Tara Sperry, Dana Mortensen, Brooke (Josh) Klingbeil and Christopher Mortensen; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Peterson and Janice (Clarence) Dumke; as well as her sister-in-law, Opal Steinfeldt.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Gust, Warren and Marvin Hager; four sisters, Ella Weisenberger, Florence Zahn, Melba Jacobitz, and Verna Wetterau.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Aspirus Palliative Care and Hospice House for the outstanding care of Addie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, c/o Aspirus Health Foundation; 425 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401. Family and friends may go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019