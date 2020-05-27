Services
Adella M. Schmitz

Adella M. Schmitz Obituary
Adella M. Schmitz

Adella M. Schmitz, 91, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born January 3, 1929 in Unity, daughter of the late Leonard and Hazel (Tibbits) Hebert. On May 21, 1955 she married Edward Schmitz in Wausau. He preceded her in death on September 4, 1994.

Adella was the 3rd of 11 children and grew up on a farm near Unity. She worked at various office positions until her retirement. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and golfing.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Randy) Carlson, Gail (Mark) Coel and Paul Schmitz; daughter-in-law, Laurie Schmitz; grandchildren, Tracey (Adrian) James, Eddie Schmitz, Phillip Carlson, Jacob Coel, Zachary Coel, Laura Schmitz, Luana Lindemann and Elli Lindemann; great-grandson, Rowdy Carlson; siblings, Vivian Podevels, Franklin Hebert, Florence Edblom, Alice Kasten, Rose Wicker and Carol Engman.

Besides her parents and husband, Edward, she was preceded in death by a son, Alan Schmitz, and siblings, Marie Hartl, Leonard Hebert, John Hebert and Joan Jones.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects are asked to practice social distancing and keep the State recommendation of 10 or less individuals present at one time in mind. Private funeral Mass will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Riverview Terrace Assisted Living Center for the kind, compassionate care given to Adella.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020
